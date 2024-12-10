2025 Sweetheart Ball

Join us for an elegant evening of dinner sponsored by On-Deck Roofing, live music, and auctions! This ticket includes entry to the Sweetheart Ball, a delicious plated dinner, and access to all the event's festivities, including the Silent and Live Auctions. Come dressed to impress and ready to make memories for a great cause.
Join us for an elegant evening of dinner sponsored by On-Deck Roofing, live music, and auctions! This ticket includes entry to the Sweetheart Ball, a delicious plated dinner, and access to all the event's festivities, including the Silent and Live Auctions. Come dressed to impress and ready to make memories for a great cause.
Kids Ticket
$10
Kids Ticket (Ages 10 and Under)
Treat the little ones to a magical evening! This ticket includes entry to the Sweetheart Ball and a kid-friendly meal. Perfect for young attendees to join the fun and excitement of the evening alongside their families. Lap Children are free
Kids Ticket (Ages 10 and Under)
Treat the little ones to a magical evening! This ticket includes entry to the Sweetheart Ball and a kid-friendly meal. Perfect for young attendees to join the fun and excitement of the evening alongside their families. Lap Children are free
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!