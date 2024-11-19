2025 Sweetheart Son Dance

This ticket includes admission for one mother and one child.
A fee is automatically included in the purchase of the tickets. You may change the Zeffy processing fee to any amount desired, including no fee at all, by choosing the "other" option in the drop-down menu.
This ticket includes admission for one mother and one child.
A fee is automatically included in the purchase of the tickets. You may change the Zeffy processing fee to any amount desired, including no fee at all, by choosing the "other" option in the drop-down menu.
Additional Child
$10
This ticket must be purchased for each additional child that will be attending. (The first child is included in the couple’s ticket price)
This ticket must be purchased for each additional child that will be attending. (The first child is included in the couple’s ticket price)
1 Carnation
$2
This includes 1 carnation for your “Sweetheart Son” to present to you at the dance.
This includes 1 carnation for your “Sweetheart Son” to present to you at the dance.