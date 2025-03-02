2025 "Swing For Kids" Golf Outing

Includes one team entry fee and hole sponsorship with sign
Golf Team
$500
Includes one team entry fee
Camp Sponsor
$750
Help send someone to a week-long adventure at Indian Trails Camp, where individuals with disabilities can experience traditional camping or specialized programs in a beautiful, adaptive, and barrier-free natural setting.
AmTryke Sponsor
$500
Sponsor an AmTryke for someone special. These therapeutic tricycles provide individuals with special needs the opportunity to enjoy the freedom of biking, a joy many thought impossible.
Birdie Sponsor
$300
Sponsor a golf hole during the event and gain visibility while supporting a great cause.
