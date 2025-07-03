2025 Swiss National Day Observance & Buffet Dinner

The buffet dinner, featuring authentic Swiss fare, will include a Raclette Station during the 5:30 social time, Turner Hall's Garden Fresh Salad Bar, Dinner Rolls, French Onion Soup, Kalberwurst, Aelplermagronen, Swiss Green Beans, and Coffee/Iced Tea, INCLUSIVE of the tax, tip, and entertainment. IMPORTANT NOTE: When paying for your reservation(s), under "Summary" and "Order", use the down arrow "v" and select OTHER to avoid a pre-determined free-will donation to the ticketing service. You can add an amount of your choosing, or simply type in "0".