2025 SYHA Golf Outing - Silent Auction

700 E Lake Shore Dr, Springfield, IL 62712, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 adult admission book and 1 seasonal parking pass for the 2025 Illinois State Fair.
Estimated value $85
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Porter Hodge autographed 8x10
Estimated value $75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wine tasting for 4 at Cooper's Hawk
Estimated value $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 year membership to the Springfield Art Association and Make-it Kit
Estimated value $75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
voucher for 2 tickets to a home game for the St. Louis Cardinal's 2025 season
Estimated value $75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Taco bar for up to 25 people
Estimated value $200.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Locally raised, variety of flavors: original, blueberry, maple, old fashion, chorizo, Italian
Estimated value $40.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
(2) $25.00 gift cards Academy Sports
Value $50.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50.00 gift card to locally owned and operated escape rooms
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sutra Ionic Infared curling iron, koozie and gift card for haircut with Jasmine Fromm at Willow & Birch hair salon.
Estimated value 250.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 rounds of golf WITH cart at Piper Glen Golf Course in Chatham
Estimated Value $260.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 jars of homemade Onofrios Sauces, pasta, and bottle of wine
Estimated Value $45.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
(5) skate sharpening sessions by Commander Machining
Estimated alue $50.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
pie the 12U head coach James Hautala in the face after the first practice of the season!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
pie the 14U/16U head coach Parris Fromm in the face after the first practice of the season!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 gift card to Scooter's Coffee
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing