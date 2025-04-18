eventClosed

2025 SYHA Golf Outing - Silent Auction

700 E Lake Shore Dr, Springfield, IL 62712, USA

State Fair admission & parking item
$40

1 adult admission book and 1 seasonal parking pass for the 2025 Illinois State Fair.

Estimated value $85

Autographed Chicago Cubs picture item
$35

Porter Hodge autographed 8x10

Estimated value $75

Wine Tasting item
$30

Wine tasting for 4 at Cooper's Hawk

Estimated value $60

Springfield Art Association item
$45

1 year membership to the Springfield Art Association and Make-it Kit

Estimated value $75

St. Louis Cardinals tickets item
$40

voucher for 2 tickets to a home game for the St. Louis Cardinal's 2025 season

Estimated value $75

Taco Gringo Taco Bar item
$100

Taco bar for up to 25 people

Estimated value $200.00

Oak Tree Organics Ground Pork Sausage
$20

Locally raised, variety of flavors: original, blueberry, maple, old fashion, chorizo, Italian

Estimated value $40.00

Academy Sports Gift Cards item
$35

(2) $25.00 gift cards Academy Sports

Value $50.00

Amazing Xscapes Gift Card item
$35

$50.00 gift card to locally owned and operated escape rooms


Hair care basket item
$100

Sutra Ionic Infared curling iron, koozie and gift card for haircut with Jasmine Fromm at Willow & Birch hair salon.

Estimated value 250.00

Golf package item
$125

4 rounds of golf WITH cart at Piper Glen Golf Course in Chatham

Estimated Value $260.00

Italian dinner basket item
$20

2 jars of homemade Onofrios Sauces, pasta, and bottle of wine

Estimated Value $45.00

Skate Sharpening item
$25

(5) skate sharpening sessions by Commander Machining

Estimated alue $50.00

Pie the coach
$200

pie the 12U head coach James Hautala in the face after the first practice of the season!

Pie the coach
$200

pie the 14U/16U head coach Parris Fromm in the face after the first practice of the season!

Scooter's Gift Card item
$40

$100 gift card to Scooter's Coffee

