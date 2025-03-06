Sales closed

2025 TAA Iftar Dinner

Add a donation for Tajik American Association

$

General admission 10+ yrs old
Free
This ticket is for all guests age 10 and up. Please register younger kids separately.
Kids 3-9 yrs old
Free
Please register kids between 3 and 9 years old. It will help us to prepare for them.
Support the cause! We need you!
$10
Please support this and future events!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!