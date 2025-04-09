2025 Taco Night

Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (steak for both if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - White Meat Chicken
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (white meat chicken for both if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - Adobo Chicken
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (adobo chicken for both if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - Ground Beef
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (ground beef for both if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - Steak & White Meat Chicken
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (steak and white meat chicken if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - Steak & Adobo Chicken
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (steak and adobo chicken if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - Steak & Ground Beef
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (steak and ground beef if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - White Meat Chicken & Adobo Chicken
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (white meat chicken and adobo chicken if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - White Meat Chicken & Ground Beef
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (white meat chicken and ground beef if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Taco Kit - Adobo Chicken & Ground Beef
$50
Comes with 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of 2 proteins (adobo chicken and ground beef if you select this item), lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso, and chips and salsa. Feeds 4-6.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!