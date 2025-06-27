2025 Tacoma Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Awards and Fundraiser Banquet

1500 Commerce St

Tacoma, WA 98402, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

General admission to event

Table
$1,000
10 tickets to fill a table

Platinum Sponsor (Freedom)
$5,000
• 1 premier table (10 seats)
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Logo displayed on event signage and slideshow
• NAACP Tacoma social media spotlight

Gold Sponsor (Equity)
$2,500
1 reserved table (10 seats)
• Name/logo on event signage and digital slideshow
• Recognition on NAACP Tacoma social media platforms

Silver Sponsor (Justice)
$1,500
• 1 reserved table (10 seats)
• Name/logo displayed in event slideshow

Bronze Sponsor (Ally)
$500
• 2 tickets
• Name listed as a Community Ally in slideshow

