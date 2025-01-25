2026 TALAS El Paso Keep Moving Golf Tournament

TALAS El Paso Sponsor Include:



A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 2



Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 4



Awards, lunch, and prizes



Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter



Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media



Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program



Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event



Option of promotional display table/booth at event



Company marketing materials included in goodie bags and tee prizes



Company logo attached as title sponsor on all event marketing material.