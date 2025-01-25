2026 TALAS El Paso Keep Moving Golf Tournament

About this event
Single Player Include:
The player package includes awards, lunch, and prizes.
Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter
Company Hole Signage Include:
Company logo displayed on tee boxes
Team sponsors include:
A team of four will play on the day of the tournament - QTY1
Awards, lunch, and prizes
Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter
Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program
Tee Box Sponsor Include:
A team of four to play on the day of the tournament -QTY 1
Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 1
Awards, lunch, and prizes
Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter
Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media
Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program
Gold Sponsor Include:
A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 1
Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 2
Awards, lunch, and prizes
Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter
Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media
Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program
Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event
Platinum Sponsor Include:
A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 2
Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 3
Awards, lunch, and prizes
Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter
Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media
Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program
Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event
Option of promotional display table/booth at event
Company marketing materials included in goodie bags and tee prizes
TALAS El Paso Sponsor Include:
A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 2
Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 4
Awards, lunch, and prizes
Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter
Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media
Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program
Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event
Option of promotional display table/booth at event
Company marketing materials included in goodie bags and tee prizes
Company logo attached as title sponsor on all event marketing material.
TALAS El Paos Diamond Sponsor Include:
A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 3
Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 6
Awards, lunch, and prizes
Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter
Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media
Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program
Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event
Option of promotional display table/booth at event
Company marketing materials included in goodie bags and tee prizes
Company logo attached as title sponsor on all event marketing material.
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