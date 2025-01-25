Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents El Paso

Hosted by

Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents El Paso

About this event

2026 TALAS El Paso Keep Moving Golf Tournament

1858 Cottonwoods Dr

El Paso, TX 79925, USA

Single Player
$200

Single Player Include:

The player package includes awards, lunch, and prizes.

Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter

Company Hole Signage
$300

Company Hole Signage Include:

Company logo displayed on tee boxes

Team Sponsor
$500

Team sponsors include:

A team of four will play on the day of the tournament - QTY1

Awards, lunch, and prizes

Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter

Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program

Tee Box Sponsor
$1,500

Tee Box Sponsor Include:

A team of four to play on the day of the tournament -QTY 1

Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 1

Awards, lunch, and prizes

Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter

Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media

Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program

TALAS Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Gold Sponsor Include:

A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 1

Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 2

Awards, lunch, and prizes

Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter

Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media

Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program

Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event

TALAS Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Platinum Sponsor Include:

A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 2

Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 3

Awards, lunch, and prizes

Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter

Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media

Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program

Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event

Option of promotional display table/booth at event

Company marketing materials included in goodie bags and tee prizes

TALAS El Paso Sponsor
$6,500

TALAS El Paso Sponsor Include:

A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 2

Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 4

Awards, lunch, and prizes

Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter

Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media

Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program

Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event

Option of promotional display table/booth at event

Company marketing materials included in goodie bags and tee prizes

Company logo attached as title sponsor on all event marketing material.

TALAS El Paso Diamond Sponsor
$10,500

TALAS El Paos Diamond Sponsor Include:

A team of four to play on the day of the tournament - QTY 3

Company logo displayed on tee boxes - QTY 6

Awards, lunch, and prizes

Ad placement in the TALAS El Paso Newsletter

Company name and/or logo recognized as a sponsor on website and social media

Company name announced as a sponsor during the lunch program

Your company name and/or logo displayed in a donor listing at the event

Option of promotional display table/booth at event

Company marketing materials included in goodie bags and tee prizes

Company logo attached as title sponsor on all event marketing material.

Add a donation for Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents El Paso

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