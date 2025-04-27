2025 Tampa Bay Veg Fest Vendor

1000 E Harrison St

Tampa, FL 33602, USA

Vendor-Food and/or Beverage
$99,999

Food Vendor Application is now closed.

Vendor-Food Truck
$99,999

We have reached the Food Truck limit! Sorry but no more food trucks.

Vendor-Products or Services
$375
Vendor-New Business < 2 years
$250
Vendor-Non-Profit/Education
$100
Vendor-Artist Corner
$100
Vendor-Farmers Mkt
$100
Vendor-Animal Rescue/Sanctuary
$1

NOTE: No animals are allowed due to concern for their safety. Bring lots of photos to illustrate your sanctuary. Zeffy won't allow a $0 ticket price and this will help reflect an accurate picture of our participating organizations. If requested, FVA will refund your dollar at the event. This will make it truly free for Animal Rescues/Sanctuaries.

Add a donation for Florida Voices for Animals

$

