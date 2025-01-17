2025 Tartan Ball

This includes 8 tickets to the dinner and ball. Please provide names of all guests so we are sure to seat you together.
Dinner and Ball
$80
Includes:
- non-stop musical entertainment
- Professional dance performance
- Dinner (chick or fish)
- Ceilidh dancing
Attend Scottish Ceilidh Ball only
$25
Admission to the after-dinner ball with live Ceilidh band Celtic Beats and Scottish dancing, does not include dinner. Admission at 8:00 p.m. If you arrive early, you are welcome to purchase a drink at the bar and sit in a designated area until the dancing begins.
Ceilidh Sponsor
$1,000
Included in multiple social media posts and online promotions of the event.
Half page ad in the program booklet.
Includes four tickets to the dinner and ball.
Saltire Sponsor
$500
Quarter page ad in the program booklet.
Includes four tickets to the dinner and ball.
Scots Helping Scots Sponsor
$100
Name or business listed in program book. Proceeds go directly to our scholarship fund.
Additions to Table of 8
$75
If you have one or two more people and you have purchased a table for 8, you can purchase up to two more tickets at the reduced price of $75. The maximum number of people who can fit at a table is 10.
Advance purchase of raffle tickets
$50
MUST BE ATTENDING THE BALL to purchase. There will be plenty of raffles and tickets at the event will be 1 for $3, 2 for $5, and 7 for $10. You can purchase 40 tickets in advance for $50.
