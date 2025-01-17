2025 Tartan Ball

If you have one or two more people and you have purchased a table for 8, you can purchase up to two more tickets at the reduced price of $75. The maximum number of people who can fit at a table is 10.

If you have one or two more people and you have purchased a table for 8, you can purchase up to two more tickets at the reduced price of $75. The maximum number of people who can fit at a table is 10.

seeMoreDetailsMobile