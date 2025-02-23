Jack and Jill of America Atlantic City, NJ Chapter

Hosted by

Jack and Jill of America Atlantic City, NJ Chapter

About this event

Add a donation for Jack and Jill of America Atlantic City, NJ Chapter

$

Sales closed

2025 Taste and Tunes

401 S New York Rd

Galloway, NJ 08205, USA

Taste and Tunes
$125
Join the Atlantic City, NJ Chapter for our Annual Fundraiser event on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 6:00pm-10:00pm. There will be a *Live Band *Dancing *Vendors *Silent Auction *Raffle *360 Photo **Ticket sales end 3/31/2025**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!