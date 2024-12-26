2025 Taste of Italy Online Sponsorship Commitment Form

• Logo of sponsor incorporated into event title and prominently featured on all event materials: “15th Annual Home for Good Taste of Italy presented by: XXX” including but not limited to invitation, flyers, event webpage, press release, e-blasts, and event signage
• Logo included in digital slideshow during the event.
• Dedicated “Presenting Sponsor” social media postings with logo on Facebook (52,000+ followers) and on a “pinned” Facebook banner
• Verbal recognition from the podium at the event
• Opportunity to provide promotional gifts for event guests
• Two (2) tables with prime placement for twenty (20) total guests
Platinum Sponsor - Maximum of 3, Industry Exclusive
$2,500
• Logo of sponsor featured as “Platinum Sponsor” on event materials including but not limited to invitation, flyers, event webpage, press release, e-blasts, and select event signage
• Logo included in digital slideshow during the event
• Dedicated “Platinum Sponsor” social media postings with logo on Facebook (52,000+ followers)
• Verbal recognition from the podium at the event
• Opportunity to provide promotional gifts for event guests
• One (1) table with prime placement for ten (10) total guests at the event
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
• Logo of sponsor featured as “Gold Sponsor” on event materials including but not limited to invitation, flyers, event webpage, press release, e-blasts, and select event signage
• Logo included in digital slideshow during the event
• Inclusion in “Gold Sponsor” social media posting on Facebook (52,000+ followers)
• Opportunity to provide promotional gifts for event guests
• Six (6) tickets with preferred seating at the event
Silver Sponsor
$500
• Logo of sponsor featured as “Silver Sponsor” on event materials including but not limited to invitation, flyers, event webpage, press release, e-blasts, and select event signage
• Logo included in digital slideshow during the event
• Inclusion in “Silver Sponsor” social media postings on Facebook (52,000+ followers)
• Opportunity to provide promotional gifts for event guests
• Four (4) tickets with preferred seating at the event
Bronze Sponsor
$250
• Logo of sponsor featured as “Bronze Sponsor” on event materials including but not limited to invitation, flyers, event webpage, press release, e-blasts, and select event signage
• Logo included in digital slideshow during the event
• Inclusion in “Bronze Sponsor” social media postings on Facebook (52,000+ followers)
• Opportunity to provide promotional gifts for event guests
• Two (2) tickets with preferred seating at the event
