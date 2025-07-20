2025 Taste of Lebanon Festival Sponsorships

600 Mt Vernon Church Rd

Raleigh, NC 27614, USA

Full-page ad - Festival Program
$250

-Large family photo or business log
-Up to 5-7 lines of text

Half-page ad - Festival Program
$150

_Small family photo or busines logo
-Up to 3 lines of text

Quarter-page ad - Festival Program
$75

Business card, logo or (up to 3 lines of text)

“In Memory Of Tribute”
$100

Name listed on commemerative page of the program and the memorial banner

Custom Donation
free

Enter the Custom Amount in the "Add a donation" field at the bottom of the form. Your name can be listed in the recognition section or displayed at the event booth in appreciation of your contribution.

Cornerstone Sponsor
$1,500

The Cornerstone tier represents a foundational support level that is essential for this year’s festival growth and stability. Sponsors in this category play a crucial role in laying the groundwork ensuring that the organization can thrive and expand its impact in the community.
Benefits:

  • Listed in festival program
  • Logo on festival website
  • Name & logo on Sponsorship Banner Wall
  • Social media mention before event
  • Business cards displayed in advertiser area
  • VIP experience for 2 guests (meal, drink, dessert)
Heritage Sponsor
$2,500

This tier honors the foundation and history of our culture and festival, reflecting long-standing values and traditions. Sponsors at this level are recognized for their commitment to preserving the legacy of the Taste of Lebanon Festival, contributing to its ongoing mission, and supporting initiatives that celebrate its past.
Benefits:

  • Listed in festival program
  • Logo on festival website
  • Name & logo on Sponsorship Banner Wall
  • Social media mention before event
  • Business cards displayed in advertiser area
  • Multiple social media posts
  • Logo on printed materials
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • VIP experience for 2 guests (meal, drink, dessert)
Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

The Legacy tier emphasizes the enduring impact of sponsorship. This level is dedicated to those who wish to leave a lasting mark on the festival, supporting initiatives that create positive change and foster sustainability. Sponsors here are recognized for their visionary approach and commitment to shaping the future of the organization.
Benefits:

  • Listed in festival program
  • Logo on festival website
  • Name & logo on Sponsorship Banner Wall
  • Social media mention before event
  • Business cards displayed in advertiser area
  • Multiple social media posts
  • Logo on printed materials
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • VIP experience for 6 guests (meal, drink, dessert)
  • Featured spotlight social media post
Visionary Sponsor
$10,000

The Visionary tier is for forward-thinking sponsors who are committed to innovation and transformative change. This level attracts partners who want to push boundaries and inspire new ideas, investing in projects that will redefine the festival's mission and objectives, ultimately leading to a brighter future.
Benefits:

  • Listed in festival program
  • Logo on festival website
  • Name & logo on Sponsorship Banner Wall
  • Social media mention before event
  • Business cards displayed in advertiser area
  • Multiple social media posts
  • Logo on printed materials
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • VIP experience for 6 guests (meal, drink, dessert)
  • Featured spotlight social media post
  • Booth/vendor table at event
Tent Sponsor - Item Specific
$7,500

• Premium logo on tent & website

• Multiple social media mentions

• Optional

Stage Sponsor - Item Specific
$5,000

• Logo on entertainment stage

• Verbal recognition during performances

• Social media thank you

• Name in program

Entertainment Sponsor - Item Specific
$3,500

• Logo on stage signage

• Emcee recognition

• Social media thank you

DJ Sponsor - Item Specific
$2,500

• Logo on DJ booth area

• Social media recognition

• Emcee shoutout

• Name in program

Hookah Lounge Sponsor - Item Specific
$1,500

• Signage on reserved seating

• Social media thank you

• Name in program

Volunteer Uniform Sponsor - Item Specific
$1,000

• Logo on volunteer shirts

• Signage at volunteer area

• Name in program

