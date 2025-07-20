2025 Taste of Lebanon Festival Sponsorships

-Large family photo or business log
-Up to 5-7 lines of text
_Small family photo or busines logo
-Up to 3 lines of text
Business card, logo or (up to 3 lines of text)
Name listed on commemerative page of the program and the memorial banner
Enter the Custom Amount in the "Add a donation" field at the bottom of the form. Your name can be listed in the recognition section or displayed at the event booth in appreciation of your contribution.
The Cornerstone tier represents a foundational support level that is essential for this year’s festival growth and stability. Sponsors in this category play a crucial role in laying the groundwork ensuring that the organization can thrive and expand its impact in the community.
Benefits:
This tier honors the foundation and history of our culture and festival, reflecting long-standing values and traditions. Sponsors at this level are recognized for their commitment to preserving the legacy of the Taste of Lebanon Festival, contributing to its ongoing mission, and supporting initiatives that celebrate its past.
Benefits:
The Legacy tier emphasizes the enduring impact of sponsorship. This level is dedicated to those who wish to leave a lasting mark on the festival, supporting initiatives that create positive change and foster sustainability. Sponsors here are recognized for their visionary approach and commitment to shaping the future of the organization.
Benefits:
The Visionary tier is for forward-thinking sponsors who are committed to innovation and transformative change. This level attracts partners who want to push boundaries and inspire new ideas, investing in projects that will redefine the festival's mission and objectives, ultimately leading to a brighter future.
Benefits:
• Premium logo on tent & website
• Multiple social media mentions
• Optional
• Logo on entertainment stage
• Verbal recognition during performances
• Social media thank you
• Name in program
• Logo on stage signage
• Emcee recognition
• Social media thank you
• Logo on DJ booth area
• Social media recognition
• Emcee shoutout
• Name in program
• Signage on reserved seating
• Social media thank you
• Name in program
• Logo on volunteer shirts
• Signage at volunteer area
• Name in program
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing