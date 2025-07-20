2025 Taste of Lebanon Festival Sponsorships

This tier honors the foundation and history of our culture and festival, reflecting long-standing values and traditions. Sponsors at this level are recognized for their commitment to preserving the legacy of the Taste of Lebanon Festival, contributing to its ongoing mission, and supporting initiatives that celebrate its past.

Benefits:

Listed in festival program

Logo on festival website

Name & logo on Sponsorship Banner Wall

Social media mention before event

Business cards displayed in advertiser area

Multiple social media posts

Logo on printed materials

Verbal recognition during event

VIP experience for 2 guests (meal, drink, dessert)