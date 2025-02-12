2025 Taste of Reno Restaurant Tour & Fundraiser

Hosted by
Sunday, August 24, 2025 @ 6pm Menu: - Salads - HOUSE ARTISAN SALAD seasonal fruit | almonds | midnight moon gouda | lemon vinaigrette CAESAR SALAD house made dressing | dry jack | croutons - ENTREES - BACON WRAPPED PORK LOIN grits | seasonal vegetables | fruit mostarda AIRLINE CHICKEN wild rice | seasonal vegetables | pan jus CHICKEN FETTUCINE ALFREDO seasonal vegetables GREEN CURRY LENTILS (V) seasonal vegetables | pickled mushrooms - Desserts - BASQUE STYLE CHEESECAKE seasonal fruit jam | fresh whipped cream LEMON CAKE fresh berries | fresh whipped cream
Friday, October 17, 2025 @ 6pm Menu: will include house wines CURRIED CORN AND POTATO CHOWDER cilantro chimichurri, leek oil APPLE SALAD sliced fennel, oranges, celery, sharp cheddar, spiced pecans, honey-ginger vinaigrette. SWEET CORN TAMAL choice of creamy garlic langostino or exotic mushrooms with cashew mole. - Entrees - ROASTED GARLIC PRIME RIB Pan juices and creamy horseradish CHICKEN CORDON BLEU Mushroom fondue - Sides - VEGAN SPRING RISOTTO. Sweet corn, wild mushrooms, English peas, asparagus, spinach, radishes, romesco sauce. Au Gratin Potatoes Roasted root vegetables of winter - Dessert - DARK CHOCOLATE AND BANANA BRÛLÉE Honey whipped cream.
