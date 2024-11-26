2025 Tastefully Together Sponsorship

Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,000
- 4 tickets to attend the event, each with a Gold Sponsorship Button - Business Logo feature on the TV Screen Sponsorship Slideshow (displayed throughout the event) - Business Logo displayed on Drink Cups, and Table Tops - Gold Sponsor Spotlight post on social media - Sponsorship Recognition at the event, social media, and on all advertising materials. - Sponsorship Recognition in the Event Program
Silver Level Sponsorship
$500
- 2 tickets to attend, each with a Silver Sponsorship Button Business Logo displayed on event tables - Silver Sponsor Spotlight post on social media - Sponsorship Recognition at the event, social media, and on all advertising materials. - Sponsorship Recognition in the Event Program
