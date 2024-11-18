Tunisian American Association of Young Professionals
2025 TAYP Retreat | Atlanta, GA
Callaway Gardens
Georgia 31822, USA
Day Pass for 1 Adult participant
$245
add
Day Pass Young Adult Participant | Age 12-17
$175
add
TAYP Membership ( Optional but appreciated)
$100
add
Day Pass for Merchant
$150
Applies only to Merchants from the Marketplace and give them access to the lunch and gala dinner
Applies only to Merchants from the Marketplace and give them access to the lunch and gala dinner
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout