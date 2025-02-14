2025 Teal Fleur-De-Lis Group - Cornhole Tournament

The sponsorship fee for the corn hole board is $500.00. Your name/logo will be proudly displayed on the board. Please email the company logo to: [email protected] in jpeg format
Sponsor a Scholarship in name of:
$500
$1,000
Team Entry
$100
This ticket is to register your team for the Teal Fleur-De-Lis Cornhole Tournament, does not include any buybacks at this level. 2 Drinks and Lunch are provided with team registration. Please bring cash for the silent auction and buy backs (time permitting.)
