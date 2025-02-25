2025 Club Membership Fee

Hosted by
About this event
Includes season-long help from trained and certified volunteer coaches, plenty of high fives and on-the-bike life lessons, digital copies of team photos, festival planning and logistics, along with a team practice tech-tee. Scholarships available, see link.
For families with 2+ kids, your team fee covers season-long help from trained and certified volunteer coaches, festival planning and logistics, digital copies of team photos, plenty of high fives and on-the-bike life lessons, along with a team practice tech-tee for each registered NICA athlete. Scholarships available, see link.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!