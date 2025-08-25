2025 TEAM GARBO - Fall Fundraiser

Newtown, PA 18940, USA
One lucky winner will take home half of the total pot! The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize grows.
🎟️ Ticket Options:
✨ Bonus: Every purchase of $20 or more automatically includes an extra 5 entries.
Every ticket is your chance to win one of our amazing raffle baskets!
✨ How it works:
🧺 For online supporters: your tickets will be evenly distributed across all raffle baskets before the drawing, so you’ll have a fair shot at every prize — just like being there in person!
🏆 Winners will be drawn live during the fundraiser. You don’t need to be present to win — we’ll contact you directly if your name is pulled.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing