2025 Team Illinois Highschool Championships - USSA - Coaching/Travel Fee & Racer Entry Fee

Every attendee needs their own "ticket." Each ticket is the receipt that each racer paid their portion of the Team Illinois High School Championship - USSA - Coaching & Travel Fee of $175/racer.
High School Championship Racer Entry Fee
$145
Every attendee needs their own "ticket." Each ticket is the required Racer Registration Fee for the Team Illinois High School Championship - USSA event. The fee covers the following:
Training Day 3/12, GS and SL races on 3/13-3/15, souvenir bib, and team spaghetti dinner on 3/13.
Every racer needs to purchase 1 Racer Entry Fee for $145/racer. Please save your ticket, it acts as your receipt.
3-day Lift Ticket
$209
3 day lift ticket. $68/day + Grand Targhee $5 lift pass fee.
4-day Lift Ticket
$277
4 day lift ticket. $68/day + Grand Targhee $5 lift pass fee.
