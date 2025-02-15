2025 Team Illinois Highschool Championships - USSA - Coaching/Travel Fee & Racer Entry Fee

Every attendee needs their own "ticket." Each ticket is the required Racer Registration Fee for the Team Illinois High School Championship - USSA event. The fee covers the following: Training Day 3/12, GS and SL races on 3/13-3/15, souvenir bib, and team spaghetti dinner on 3/13. Every racer needs to purchase 1 Racer Entry Fee for $145/racer. Please save your ticket, it acts as your receipt.

Every attendee needs their own "ticket." Each ticket is the required Racer Registration Fee for the Team Illinois High School Championship - USSA event. The fee covers the following: Training Day 3/12, GS and SL races on 3/13-3/15, souvenir bib, and team spaghetti dinner on 3/13. Every racer needs to purchase 1 Racer Entry Fee for $145/racer. Please save your ticket, it acts as your receipt.

seeMoreDetailsMobile