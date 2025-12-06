Sonoma Charter School Fundraising
2025 Teddy Bear Tea - Day of

25200 Arnold Dr

Sonoma, CA 95476, USA

Amanda Shone
$200

4 Pilates Sessions with Powerflow Pilates

Ashley Leeming
$200

Thyme Provisions

Jeanne-Louise Camus
$200

Custom drawing of a Sonoma Storefront with a signed print and a digital file to use as you please by local graphic novelist and New Yorker cartoonist Julia Wertz

Sarah Lehman
$200

One Hour Career Coaching Session with Conscious Living Coaching

Chris Brown
$150

Sangiacomo Wine Bundle

Samantha Barnett
$120

Swim Lessons w. Ms. Mary

Joy Powell
$600

Tie Dye Party

