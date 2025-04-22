2025 Teddy Bear Tea Party

This ticket does NOT provide entry to the Teddy Bear Tea event. This ticket is to be gifted to someone else that would like to attend but may need financial assistance in order to do so. This ticket will be awarded by KMO representatives, and does not provide entrance to the purchaser.

This ticket does NOT provide entry to the Teddy Bear Tea event. This ticket is to be gifted to someone else that would like to attend but may need financial assistance in order to do so. This ticket will be awarded by KMO representatives, and does not provide entrance to the purchaser.

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