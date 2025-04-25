2025 TEF Annual Golf Outing

The cost is $75 per golfer or $300 per team. This covers green fees, cart, drinks, meal, and door prizes. Mulligans will be available the day of the event for $20 per team.
The cost is $75 per golfer or $300 per team. This covers green fees, cart, drinks, meal, and door prizes. Mulligans will be available the day of the event for $20 per team.
Hole Sponsor
$100
Support the Tecumseh Education Foundation by sponsoring a hole at this year's golf outing. All sponsors will have their name and logo displayed throughout the event. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Support the Tecumseh Education Foundation by sponsoring a hole at this year's golf outing. All sponsors will have their name and logo displayed throughout the event. Please email your logo to [email protected].
Mulligans
$20
Each golfer in your foursome can use 2 mulligans.
Each golfer in your foursome can use 2 mulligans.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!