Hosted by

Uniondale Empowerment Resource Center

About this event

2025 Tennis Clinic

710 Uniondale Ave

Uniondale, NY 11553, USA

5 TO 14 Yrs 9am to 10:15am
$150
Ages 5 -14 boys and Girls No equipment needed. If you already have a tennis racket feel free to bring it. 6 weeks of training. ALL JERSEY Session 1. Times: 9am to 10:15am SELECTIONS ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS.
AGES 15 - ADULT 10:30am to 11:45am
$200
Ages 15- Adult boys and Girls No equipment needed. If you already have a tennis racket feel free to bring it. 6 weeks of training. SESSION 2. 10:30am to 11:15 am . ALL JERSEY SELECTIONS ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS
Add a donation for Uniondale Empowerment Resource Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!