2025 Tennis Clinic

Ages 15- Adult boys and Girls No equipment needed. If you already have a tennis racket feel free to bring it. 6 weeks of training. SESSION 2. 10:30am to 11:15 am . ALL JERSEY SELECTIONS ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS

Ages 15- Adult boys and Girls No equipment needed. If you already have a tennis racket feel free to bring it. 6 weeks of training. SESSION 2. 10:30am to 11:15 am . ALL JERSEY SELECTIONS ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS

More details...