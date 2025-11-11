2025 Tenth Circuit Year in Review

Hosted by
About this event
If you are a member of the FBA, please select this ticket.
If you are a member of the Tenth Circuit Historical Society, please select this ticket.
If you are a member of the Faculty of Federal Advocates, please select this ticket.
If you are a government employee who is not a member of the FBA, the Tenth Circuit Historical Society, or the Faculty of Federal Advocates, please select this ticket.
If you are a law student, please select this ticket.
If you are not yet a member of the FBA, membership is free for law students. You can learn more about the FBA and join here: https://www.fedbar.org/law-students/
If you are not a member of the FBA, the Tenth Circuit Historical Society, or the Faculty of Federal Advocates, please select this ticket.
We invite you to join the FBA! Learn more about the benefits of FBA membership here: https://www.fedbar.org/membership/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!