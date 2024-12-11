High Profile Athletes

Hosted by

High Profile Athletes

2025 Texas HPA Uniform

Uniform Package item
Uniform Package
$150
This includes: 3 uniform sets
Optional Helmet
$50
Please note that a soft shell helmet is required to play in all tournaments.
Optional Backpack
$50
Shock Doctor Backpack
Optional Practice Shirts
$20
2 Practice Shirts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!