Sponsor Signup Form - 2025 Texas SCTP State Championship

🏅 Title Sponsor – $15,000+
Exclusive naming rights: “2025 Texas SCTP Championship Presented by [Your Brand]”
Claim top billing as the exclusive Title Sponsor of the 2025 Texas SCTP Championship — the largest youth shooting sports event in the state.
🔹 Visibility & Benefits
Exclusive naming rights:
"2025 Texas SCTP Championship Presented by [Your Brand]"
Premier logo placement on:
All event materials
Event website and digital ads
Venue banners and signage
Full-page ad in the official event program
VIP 10’ x 20’ booth in premium location
Prominent recognition in event-wide email and social media campaigns
Speaking opportunity during the awards ceremony
📢 Value-Added Proposition:
Statewide Brand Leadership
Unmatched exposure across Texas through digital, print, and onsite channels. Position your brand at the forefront of youth shooting sports while supporting the growth of future athletes in one of the most anticipated events of the year.
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
🥇 Platinum Sponsor – $10,000
Stand out as a top-tier partner of the 2025 Texas SCTP Championship and showcase your commitment to youth sports across the region.
🔹 Visibility & Benefits
Logo featured prominently on event signage and printed materials
Premium 10’ x 10’ booth space in high-traffic area
Half-page ad in the official event program
Dedicated social media posts and email newsletter features
Opportunity to include branded materials in attendee registration packets
📢 Value-Added Proposition:
Elite Regional Reach
Get your brand in front of hundreds of families and athletes from across Texas. A strategic opportunity for companies focused on building trust, visibility, and lasting connections within the youth sports community.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
🥈 Gold Sponsor – $5,000
Showcase your brand as a strong supporter of youth shooting sports while engaging with attendees on-site and online.
🔹 Visibility & Benefits
Logo featured on select event materials and the official website
Reserved 10’ x 10’ vendor booth space
Quarter-page ad in the printed event program
Recognition on social media and during event announcements
📢 Value-Added Proposition:
Trusted State Supporter
Demonstrate your company’s commitment to youth athletics and community growth. A strong opportunity to promote your products, services, or regional outreach in front of a values-driven audience.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
🥉 Silver Sponsor – $2,500
Support the future of youth shooting sports while gaining exposure through direct engagement and event-wide visibility.
🔹 Visibility & Benefits
Shared vendor table space at the event
Logo recognition in the event program and on shared sponsor signage
Social media mention and opportunity to include materials in athlete/attendee packets
📢 Value-Added Proposition:
Grassroots Recognition
Connect with hundreds of Texas families, athletes, and coaches at the local level. Perfect for organizations looking to build relationships through face-to-face interaction and printed visibility.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
🔹 Bronze Sponsor – $1,000
Support youth development while gaining meaningful brand exposure in a family-friendly, community-focused setting.
🔹 Visibility & Benefits
Name/logo included on shared sponsor signage
Business name listed in the official event program
Opportunity to include promotional inserts in participant registration packets
📢 Value-Added Proposition:
Community Champion
A cost-effective way to align your business with youth sports, leadership, and positive community impact. Perfect for local companies looking to give back while connecting with families and athletes.
Station Sponsor
$500
🎯 Station Sponsor – $500
Put your brand front and center with a dedicated presence on the shooting course.
🔹 Visibility & Benefits
Custom signage at one shooting station
Name listed in the official event program
📢 Value-Added Proposition:
Local Brand Visibility
Perfect for local and regional businesses looking to gain exposure and community goodwill. Your brand will be seen directly by athletes, families, and attendees throughout the competition.
