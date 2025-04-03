Sponsor Signup Form - 2025 Texas SCTP State Championship –

5931 Roft Rd

San Antonio, TX 78253, USA

Title Sponsor
Title Sponsor
$15,000
🏅 Title Sponsor – $15,000+ Exclusive naming rights: “2025 Texas SCTP Championship Presented by [Your Brand]” Claim top billing as the exclusive Title Sponsor of the 2025 Texas SCTP Championship — the largest youth shooting sports event in the state. 🔹 Visibility & Benefits Exclusive naming rights: "2025 Texas SCTP Championship Presented by [Your Brand]" Premier logo placement on: All event materials Event website and digital ads Venue banners and signage Full-page ad in the official event program VIP 10’ x 20’ booth in premium location Prominent recognition in event-wide email and social media campaigns Speaking opportunity during the awards ceremony 📢 Value-Added Proposition: Statewide Brand Leadership Unmatched exposure across Texas through digital, print, and onsite channels. Position your brand at the forefront of youth shooting sports while supporting the growth of future athletes in one of the most anticipated events of the year.
Platinum Sponsor
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
🥇 Platinum Sponsor – $10,000 Stand out as a top-tier partner of the 2025 Texas SCTP Championship and showcase your commitment to youth sports across the region. 🔹 Visibility & Benefits Logo featured prominently on event signage and printed materials Premium 10’ x 10’ booth space in high-traffic area Half-page ad in the official event program Dedicated social media posts and email newsletter features Opportunity to include branded materials in attendee registration packets 📢 Value-Added Proposition: Elite Regional Reach Get your brand in front of hundreds of families and athletes from across Texas. A strategic opportunity for companies focused on building trust, visibility, and lasting connections within the youth sports community.
Gold Sponsor
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
🥈 Gold Sponsor – $5,000 Showcase your brand as a strong supporter of youth shooting sports while engaging with attendees on-site and online. 🔹 Visibility & Benefits Logo featured on select event materials and the official website Reserved 10’ x 10’ vendor booth space Quarter-page ad in the printed event program Recognition on social media and during event announcements 📢 Value-Added Proposition: Trusted State Supporter Demonstrate your company’s commitment to youth athletics and community growth. A strong opportunity to promote your products, services, or regional outreach in front of a values-driven audience.
Silver Sponsor
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
🥉 Silver Sponsor – $2,500 Support the future of youth shooting sports while gaining exposure through direct engagement and event-wide visibility. 🔹 Visibility & Benefits Shared vendor table space at the event Logo recognition in the event program and on shared sponsor signage Social media mention and opportunity to include materials in athlete/attendee packets 📢 Value-Added Proposition: Grassroots Recognition Connect with hundreds of Texas families, athletes, and coaches at the local level. Perfect for organizations looking to build relationships through face-to-face interaction and printed visibility.
Bronze Sponsor
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
🔹 Bronze Sponsor – $1,000 Support youth development while gaining meaningful brand exposure in a family-friendly, community-focused setting. 🔹 Visibility & Benefits Name/logo included on shared sponsor signage Business name listed in the official event program Opportunity to include promotional inserts in participant registration packets 📢 Value-Added Proposition: Community Champion A cost-effective way to align your business with youth sports, leadership, and positive community impact. Perfect for local companies looking to give back while connecting with families and athletes.
Station Sponsor
Station Sponsor
$500
🎯 Station Sponsor – $500 Put your brand front and center with a dedicated presence on the shooting course. 🔹 Visibility & Benefits Custom signage at one shooting station Name listed in the official event program 📢 Value-Added Proposition: Local Brand Visibility Perfect for local and regional businesses looking to gain exposure and community goodwill. Your brand will be seen directly by athletes, families, and attendees throughout the competition.
