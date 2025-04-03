Sponsor Signup Form - 2025 Texas SCTP State Championship

🏅 Title Sponsor – $15,000+ Exclusive naming rights: “2025 Texas SCTP Championship Presented by [Your Brand]” Claim top billing as the exclusive Title Sponsor of the 2025 Texas SCTP Championship — the largest youth shooting sports event in the state. 🔹 Visibility & Benefits Exclusive naming rights: "2025 Texas SCTP Championship Presented by [Your Brand]" Premier logo placement on: All event materials Event website and digital ads Venue banners and signage Full-page ad in the official event program VIP 10’ x 20’ booth in premium location Prominent recognition in event-wide email and social media campaigns Speaking opportunity during the awards ceremony 📢 Value-Added Proposition: Statewide Brand Leadership Unmatched exposure across Texas through digital, print, and onsite channels. Position your brand at the forefront of youth shooting sports while supporting the growth of future athletes in one of the most anticipated events of the year.

