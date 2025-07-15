2025 - The 2nd Annual CAAN Nursing Conference

4035 S Riverpoint Pkwy

Phoenix, AZ 85040, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Student
$25

Student nurses and nurse practitioners.

CAAN Member Organization
Free

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Banner & University of Phoenix Employees
$25

Discounted registration for Banner Employees.

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Acknowledgment as “Bronze Sponsor” with the organization’s logo on welcome and break slides (company to provide logo)

One full-page ad in the souvenir program. Company to submit a camera-ready size 8.5” x 11” ad electronically using pdf or JPG format. No borders or margins greater than half an inch

Exhibit/vendor table

2 Exhibitor badges and free lunch


Silver Sponsorship
$750
  • Acknowledgment as “Silver Sponsor” with organization’s logo on welcome and break slides (company to provide logo) 
  • One full-page ad in the souvenir program. Company to submit a camera-ready size 8.5” x 11” ad electronically using pdf or JPG format. No borders or margins greater than half an inch 
  • Exhibit/vendor table 
  • 2 Exhibitor badges and free lunch 
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
  • Acknowledgment as “Gold Sponsor” with the organization’s logo on welcome and break slides (company to provide logo) 
  • One full-page ad in the souvenir program. Company to submit a camera-ready size 8.5” x 11” ad electronically using pdf or JPG format. No borders or margins greater than half an inch 
  • Exhibit/vendor table
  • 2 Exhibitor badges and free lunch
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

▪        Acknowledgment as “Lunch Sponsor” with the organization’s logo on welcome and break slides (company to provide logo)

▪        45 minutes non-CME presentation during lunch

▪        One full-page ad in the souvenir program. Company to submit a camera-ready size 8.5” x 11” ad electronically using pdf or JPG format. No borders or margins greater than half an inch

▪        Display of company logo and website link on CAAN Conference website

▪        Exhibit/vendor table along Marley Lobby closest to the auditorium

▪        3 Exhibitor badges and free lunch

▪        Three (3) complimentary conference registrations can be donated to nursing students. CAAN will acknowledge attendees as sponsor scholars

Souvenir Program Advertisement Inside Front Page (1 Only)
$300

Souvenir Program Advertisement Inside Front Page (1 Only) - $300. Please submit a camera-ready layout/picture electronically using PDF, JPG, or Word format to Marinor Condes via email at [email protected]. Size 8.5 in (W) x 11 in (L) for a whole page. 4.25 (W) X 5.5 inches (L) for one-half page. No borders or margins greater than half an inch. (Please indicate in the subject line: CAAN SOUVENIR AD. Deadline of submission: August 15, 2025, or earlier.

Souvenir Program Advertisement Inside Back Page (1 Only)
$300

Souvenir Program Advertisement Inside Back Page (1 Only) - $300. Same submission requirements as above.

Souvenir Program Advertisement Back Page (1 Only)
$375

Souvenir Program Advertisement Back Page (1 Only) - $375. Same submission requirements as above.

Souvenir Program Advertisement Inside one full page
$150

Souvenir Program Advertisement Inside one full page - $150. Same submission requirements as above.

Souvenir Program Advertisement Inside 1/2 page
$75

Souvenir Program Advertisement Inside 1/2 page - $75. Same submission requirements as above.

