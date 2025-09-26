The Eli Home, Inc

The Eli Home, Inc

2025 The Eli Home's Annual Christmas Ball

777 W Convention Way

Anaheim, CA 92802, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

general admission ticket for dinner and program

Reserved Table
$1,400

10 general admission tickets and reserved table with $100 group ticket discount.


*Sponsorship not included.

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

4 Tickets to Event

¼ Page in Event Program

Media Recognition at Event

Recognition on Eli Home Website and Social Media

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

One Table at Event

½ Page in Event Program

Media Recognition at Event

Recognition on Eli Home Website and Social Media

Recognition in Annual Eli Home Newsletter

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Two Tables at Event

Front Page Recognition and a Full page in Event Program

Media Recognition at Event

Recognition on Eli Home Website and Social Media

Recognition in annual Eli Home newsletter

Event Sponsor
$15,000

Three Tables at Event

Front Page Recognition and Full Page in Event Program

Media Recognition at Event

Recognition on Eli Home Website and Social Media

Recognition in Annual Eli Home Newsletter

Guest Speaker Opportunity at Event

