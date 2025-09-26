2025 The Eli Home's Annual Christmas Ball

Hosted by
About this event
general admission ticket for dinner and program
10 general admission tickets and reserved table with $100 group ticket discount.
*Sponsorship not included.
4 Tickets to Event
¼ Page in Event Program
Media Recognition at Event
Recognition on Eli Home Website and Social Media
One Table at Event
½ Page in Event Program
Media Recognition at Event
Recognition on Eli Home Website and Social Media
Recognition in Annual Eli Home Newsletter
Two Tables at Event
Front Page Recognition and a Full page in Event Program
Media Recognition at Event
Recognition on Eli Home Website and Social Media
Recognition in annual Eli Home newsletter
Three Tables at Event
Front Page Recognition and Full Page in Event Program
Media Recognition at Event
Recognition on Eli Home Website and Social Media
Recognition in Annual Eli Home Newsletter
Guest Speaker Opportunity at Event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!