2025 The Leilani Foundation Annual Fundraiser

Join us for The Leilani Foundation’s Rays of Hope Raffle at our Annual Fundraiser: Celebrating the Life of Leilani Rae! This exciting raffle offers incredible prizes, all while supporting families affected by pregnancy and infant loss.



Every ticket purchased helps fund vital programs like Comfort Bags, healing workshops, and financial assistance for cremation and burial services. Even if you can’t attend, you can still participate! Winners need not be present, and the raffle drawing will be streamed live during the event.



Help us bring light and hope to grieving families—get your raffle tickets today!



Lydia Jackson

Founder, The Leilani Foundation

[email protected]

971-895-5494

www.TheLeilaniFoundation.org



Raffle Disclaimer and General Rules



Eligibility:

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to purchase raffle tickets. Raffle tickets are only available to individuals residing in areas where such activities are legally permitted.



Ticket Purchases:

Raffle tickets are non-refundable and must be purchased prior to the drawing. The Leilani Foundation is not responsible for any lost or stolen tickets.



Drawing Date:

The raffle drawing will be held on November 7, 2025 during The Leilani Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser: Celebrating the Life of Leilani Rae. Winners will be announced during the event, and the drawing will be streamed live.



Need Not Be Present to Win:

Participants do not need to be present at the event to win. Winners who are not in attendance will be contacted via the phone number or email address provided at the time of ticket purchase.



Prizes:

All prizes are as described, and no substitutions or exchanges are permitted. The Leilani Foundation is not responsible for any taxes, fees, or additional costs associated with the prize. Winners are responsible for any applicable taxes.



Non-Transferable:

Raffle prizes are non-transferable and must be claimed by the winning ticket holder unless otherwise specified.



Claiming Prizes:

Winners have 30 days to claim their prize. If the prize is not claimed within 30 days, it will be forfeited, and a new winner may be selected, or the prize may be used for future fundraising efforts.



Proceeds:

All proceeds from raffle ticket sales benefit The Leilani Foundation and its programs that support families affected by pregnancy and infant loss.



Legal Compliance:

This raffle is conducted in compliance with applicable state and federal laws governing charitable gaming. All participants are subject to the laws of their state of residence and the rules of this raffle.



Limitations of Liability:

The Leilani Foundation is not responsible for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from participation in the raffle or from the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize.



By purchasing a raffle ticket, participants agree to these terms and conditions.