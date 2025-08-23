The OHF 2025 Sweetest Legacy Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Chicago, IL 60653, USA
✨ General Admission
Includes entry to The Sweetest Legacy Gala, brunch, live entertainment, and a afternoon of celebration.
🥂 General Admission + Unlimited Mimosas
Includes all benefits of Sweetest Night Admission plus unlimited mimosas throughout the afternoon.
💙 Premium Gala Experience
🔹Reserved table for 10 guests with preferred seating
🔹Recognition in program and on-screen during the gala
🔹Complimentary bottle of champagne & wine for the table
🔹Includes unlimited mimosas for all table guests
🔹Recognition in event program and website
🔹2 Sweetest Night Admission tickets
🔹Name listed on event signage
🔹Recognition in event program and website
🔹Quarter-page ad or tribute in event program
🔹4 Legacy Toast Admission (unlimited mimosas)
🔹Logo listed on event signage
🔹Recognition in program, social media, and website
🔹Half-page ad or tribute in event program
🔹1 VIP Legacy Circle Table (10 guests)
🔹Logo displayed on event signage and screens
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!