The OHF 2025 Sweetest Legacy Gala

3825 S Vincennes Ave

Chicago, IL 60653, USA

Sweetest Night
$35

✨ General Admission
Includes entry to The Sweetest Legacy Gala, brunch, live entertainment, and a afternoon of celebration.

Legacy Toast Admission
$50

🥂 General Admission + Unlimited Mimosas
Includes all benefits of Sweetest Night Admission plus unlimited mimosas throughout the afternoon.

Legacy Circle VIP Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

💙 Premium Gala Experience

🔹Reserved table for 10 guests with preferred seating
🔹Recognition in program and on-screen during the gala
🔹Complimentary bottle of champagne & wine for the table
🔹Includes unlimited mimosas for all table guests

Bronze Community Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

🔹Recognition in event program and website

🔹2 Sweetest Night Admission tickets

🔹Name listed on event signage

Silver Champion Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🔹Recognition in event program and website
🔹Quarter-page ad or tribute in event program
🔹4 Legacy Toast Admission (unlimited mimosas)
🔹Logo listed on event signage

Gold Impact Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

🔹Recognition in program, social media, and website
🔹Half-page ad or tribute in event program
🔹1 VIP Legacy Circle Table (10 guests)
🔹Logo displayed on event signage and screens

Add a donation for The Ollie Henderson Foundation

$

