The Witches Gathering No. 3 - Tickets

11030 Kitty Dr

Conifer, CO 80433, USA

General Admission
$49

One enchanted entrance to The Witches Gathering.

Couple
$94
Enjoy a magical evening with your BFF or your favorite drag along!

Mini-Coven
$144
The power of 3! Or purchase two for a full coven.

Witch Sponsorship
$333
Witch Sponsors Receive:
* 3 General Admission Tickets
* Verbal Recognition at Event
* Social Media Recognition

Priestess Sponsorship
$444
Priestess Sponsors receive:
*4 General Admission Tickets
* Verbal Recognition at Event
* Social Media Recognition
* Highlighted in a Monthly Newsletter

High Priestess VIP Sponsorship
$999

High Priestess VIP Sponsors Receive:
* 6 VIP Tickets
* Verbal Recognition at Event
* Social Media Regocnition
* Highlighted in a Monthly Newsletter
* Coven Naming Rights
* Logo on PeaceWorks' Website for One Year
* Logo Displayed at Event

$

