2025 Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation Black and Gold Gala

Single admission ticket for the 2025 Black and Gold Gala includes dinner.
A general table includes:
- Tickets for 10 guests
- Dinner for 10 guests
A premium table includes:
A jewel table includes:
- Tickets for 10 guests
- Dinner for 10 guests
1 single raffle ticket entry.
1 book of 5 raffle tickets. A savings of $5.
For Payment of AD only.
Single, business card-sized (3"W x 2"H) Ad.
For payment of AD only.
Single, half-page (7"W x 4.25"H) in the digital souvenir Ad book. The AD should be 300 dpi.
For payment of AD only.
Full-page Ad (7"W x 8.5"H) in the digital souvenir AD book. The AD should be a minimum of 300 dpi.
For payment of AD only.
Ad will be placed on the inside front cover of the digital souvenir Ad book.
For payment of AD only.
The Ad will be placed on the inside back cover of the digital souvenir Ad book.
For Payment of Ad only.
Ad will be placed on the outside back cover of the digital souvenir Ad book.
For Payment of AD only.
The middle page of the digital ad book covers 2 full pages.
A TMLCF Supporter Sponsorship includes:
• 2 B & G Gala tickets
• Recognition during the Gala
A 2025 B & G BRONZE SPONSORSHIP includes:
2 B & G Gala Tickets
2025 B & G SILVER SPONSORSHIP includes:
1 General Table with seating and dinner for 10.
1 Named Scholarship
A B & G GOLD SPONSORSHIP includes:
A Premium Table with seating and dinner for 10.
Single Full Page Ad
1 Named Scholarship
Full-page Ad (7"W x 8.5"H) in the digital souvenir AD book. The AD should be a minimum of 300 dpi.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!