Sales closed

2025 Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation Black and Gold Gala

9425 W 191st St

Mokena, IL 60448, USA

2025 B & G Gala General admission ticket
$150

Single admission ticket for the 2025 Black and Gold Gala includes dinner.

2025 B & G Gala - General Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A general table includes:
- Tickets for 10 guests
- Dinner for 10 guests

2025 B & G Gala - Premium Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A premium table includes:

  • Tickets for 10 guests
  • Dinner for 10 guests
2025 B & G Gala - Jewel Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A jewel table includes:
- Tickets for 10 guests
- Dinner for 10 guests

2025 B & G Gala - Single Raffle Ticket
$5

1 single raffle ticket entry.

2025 B & G Gala - 1 book of 5 raffle tickets
$20

1 book of 5 raffle tickets. A savings of $5.

2025 B & G Single Business Card Ad
$60

For Payment of AD only.


Single, business card-sized (3"W x 2"H) Ad.

2025 B & G Gala - Half-page Ad - digital souvenir Ad book
$150

For payment of AD only.


Single, half-page (7"W x 4.25"H) in the digital souvenir Ad book. The AD should be 300 dpi.

2025 B & G Gala - Full-Page Ad - digital souvenir Ad book
$300

For payment of AD only.


Full-page Ad (7"W x 8.5"H) in the digital souvenir AD book. The AD should be a minimum of 300 dpi.

2025 B & G Inside Front Cover Ad - digital souvenir Ad book
$600

For payment of AD only.


Ad will be placed on the inside front cover of the digital souvenir Ad book.

2025 B & G Inside Back Cover Ad - digital souvenir Ad book
$600

For payment of AD only.


The Ad will be placed on the inside back cover of the digital souvenir Ad book.

2025 B & G Outside Back Cover Ad - digital souvenir Ad book
$800

For Payment of Ad only.


Ad will be placed on the outside back cover of the digital souvenir Ad book.

2025 B & G Inside Middle Page Ad - digital souvenir Ad book
$1,200

For Payment of AD only.


The middle page of the digital ad book covers 2 full pages.

THETA MU LAMBDA CHARITABLE FOUNDATION SUPPORTER SPONSORSHIP
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A TMLCF Supporter Sponsorship includes:

2 B & G Gala tickets
Recognition during the Gala

2025 B & G BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A 2025 B & G BRONZE SPONSORSHIP includes:

2 B & G Gala Tickets


2025 B & G SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

2025 B & G SILVER SPONSORSHIP includes:

1 General Table with seating and dinner for 10.


1 Named Scholarship



2025 B & G GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A B & G GOLD SPONSORSHIP includes:

A Premium Table with seating and dinner for 10.


Single Full Page Ad


1 Named Scholarship


Full-page Ad (7"W x 8.5"H) in the digital souvenir AD book. The AD should be a minimum of 300 dpi.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!