2025 Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation's Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring Program and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon

Reserved Table with seating for 8 attendees to the 2025 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST at Glenwoodie Golf and Banquet Hall. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.

Reserved Table with seating for 8 attendees to the 2025 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST at Glenwoodie Golf and Banquet Hall. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.

More details...