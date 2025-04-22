2025 Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation's Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring Program and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon

Single admission ticket for 1 to the 2025 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recipient Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.
Single admission ticket for 1 to the 2025 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recipient Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.
Reserved Table with seating for 8 attendees
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved Table with seating for 8 attendees to the 2025 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST at Glenwoodie Golf and Banquet Hall. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.
Reserved Table with seating for 8 attendees to the 2025 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST at Glenwoodie Golf and Banquet Hall. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.
Donation to the Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
$25
Tax-deductible donation to support the Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring Program and future student scholarships.
Tax-deductible donation to support the Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring Program and future student scholarships.
50/50 Raffle - Single Ticket
$5
50/50 Raffle ticket. The winner must be present to win. The winner will split the 50/50 total amount with the LFT program. 50/50 Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.
50/50 Raffle ticket. The winner must be present to win. The winner will split the 50/50 total amount with the LFT program. 50/50 Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.
50/50 Raffle Tickets - 10 tickets
$20
10 50/50 tickets for $20.00. Savings of $30.00! The winner will split the 50/50 total amount with the LFT program. Winner must be present to win. 50/50 Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.
10 50/50 tickets for $20.00. Savings of $30.00! The winner will split the 50/50 total amount with the LFT program. Winner must be present to win. 50/50 Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.
Add a donation for Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation - A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization
$
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