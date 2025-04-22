Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation - A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization

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Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation - A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization

About this event

2025 Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation's Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring Program and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon

Glenwoodie Golf and Banquet Hall

19301 South State Street, Glenwood, IL 60425

General admission - Single admission ticket for 1
$65
Single admission ticket for 1 to the 2025 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recipient Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.
Reserved Table with seating for 8 attendees
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved Table with seating for 8 attendees to the 2025 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST at Glenwoodie Golf and Banquet Hall. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.
Donation to the Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
$25
Tax-deductible donation to support the Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring Program and future student scholarships.
50/50 Raffle - Single Ticket
$5
50/50 Raffle ticket. The winner must be present to win. The winner will split the 50/50 total amount with the LFT program. 50/50 Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.
50/50 Raffle Tickets - 10 tickets
$20
10 50/50 tickets for $20.00. Savings of $30.00! The winner will split the 50/50 total amount with the LFT program. Winner must be present to win. 50/50 Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.
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