Sponsorship Opportunities - 2025 Third Annual Catalyst Awards

VIP Experience, name listed on promotional materials, full page ad in the program, one limited edition commemorative original artwork, ten complimentary tickets, docent-led tour of, Changing the Face of Democracy, the first major museum exhibit on the life and legacy of Shirley A. Chisholm.
Trailblazer
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
VIP Experience, name listed on promotional materials, full page ad in the program, one limited edition commemorative original artwork, five complimentary tickets, docent-led tour of, Changing the Face of Democracy, the first major museum exhibit on the life and legacy of Shirley A. Chisholm.
Humanitarian
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP Experience, name listed on promotional materials, half page ad in the program, one limited edition commemorative original artwork, two complimentary tickets.
Catalyst
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP Experience, name or company listed in the program, and two complimentary tickets.
