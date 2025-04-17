Marion Connects
2025 Third Thursday Sales Event
350 Tower Square Plaza
Marion, IL 62959, USA
10x10 Booth Space
$35
This is the rate per time. You must purchase a booth space for every month you are attending if you're selling items.
This is the rate per time. You must purchase a booth space for every month you are attending if you're selling items.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
10x20 Booth Space
$50
This is the rate per time. You must purchase a booth space for every month you are attending if you're selling items.
This is the rate per time. You must purchase a booth space for every month you are attending if you're selling items.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout