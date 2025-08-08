2025 Thursday Afternoon Pizza Pass

***You can still buy a pass for the remaining 5 Thursdays that will begin on 9/4 for the pro-rated price.***
Want an easy way to feed your band student before Thursday evening rehearsals? Buy them a Pizza Pass! We'll have CiCi's pizza delivered to the band room lobby most Thursday afternoons of marching season at 4pm (8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2, & 10/23).
The following Thursdays will be excluded:
For $30, they will get 2 slices on each of the (8) Thursday afternoons, or for $60, they can get 4 slices. Choose from Pepperoni, Sausage, or Cheese. We may have a very limited number of slices available for cash sale, but order ahead to guarantee your slices!
***You can still buy a pass for the remaining 5 Thursdays that will begin on 9/11 for the pro-rated price.***
Want an easy way to feed your band student before Thursday evening rehearsals? Buy them a Pizza Pass! We'll have CiCi's pizza delivered to the band room lobby most Thursday afternoons of marching season at 4pm (8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2, & 10/23).
The following Thursdays will be excluded:
For $30, they will get 2 slices on each of the (8) Thursday afternoons, or for $60, they can get 4 slices. Choose from Pepperoni, Sausage, or Cheese. We may have a very limited number of slices available for cash sale, but order ahead to guarantee your slices!
Help feed the entire band on 10/7. They will have a tight schedule between the homecoming parade and evening practice, so pizza will be ordered for the entire band.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!