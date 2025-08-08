2025 Thursday Afternoon Pizza Pass

***You can still buy a pass for the remaining 5 Thursdays that will begin on 9/4 for the pro-rated price.***





Want an easy way to feed your band student before Thursday evening rehearsals? Buy them a Pizza Pass! We'll have CiCi's pizza delivered to the band room lobby most Thursday afternoons of marching season at 4pm (8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2, & 10/23).





The following Thursdays will be excluded:

10/9 (Parent/Teacher conferences at the high school, no practice on the calendar)

10/16 (Day of Departure for St. Louis trip)

10/30 (OBA Send-off)

For $30, they will get 2 slices on each of the (8) Thursday afternoons, or for $60, they can get 4 slices. Choose from Pepperoni, Sausage, or Cheese. We may have a very limited number of slices available for cash sale, but order ahead to guarantee your slices!



