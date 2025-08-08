2025 Thursday Afternoon Pizza Pass

Thursday Afternoon Pizza Pass (2 slices per week) item
Thursday Afternoon Pizza Pass (2 slices per week)
$20

***You can still buy a pass for the remaining 5 Thursdays that will begin on 9/4 for the pro-rated price.***


Want an easy way to feed your band student before Thursday evening rehearsals?  Buy them a Pizza Pass!  We'll have CiCi's pizza delivered to the band room lobby most Thursday afternoons of marching season at 4pm (8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2, & 10/23).


The following Thursdays will be excluded:

  • 10/9 (Parent/Teacher conferences at the high school, no practice on the calendar)
  • 10/16 (Day of Departure for St. Louis trip)
  • 10/30 (OBA Send-off)

For $30, they will get 2 slices on each of the (8) Thursday afternoons, or for $60, they can get 4 slices.  Choose from Pepperoni, Sausage, or Cheese.  We may have a very limited number of slices available for cash sale, but order ahead to guarantee your slices!  


Thursday Afternoon Pizza Pass (4 slices per week) item
Thursday Afternoon Pizza Pass (4 slices per week)
$40

***You can still buy a pass for the remaining 5 Thursdays that will begin on 9/11 for the pro-rated price.***


Want an easy way to feed your band student before Thursday evening rehearsals?  Buy them a Pizza Pass!  We'll have CiCi's pizza delivered to the band room lobby most Thursday afternoons of marching season at 4pm (8/21, 8/28, 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2, & 10/23).


The following Thursdays will be excluded:

  • 10/9 (Parent/Teacher conferences at the high school, no practice on the calendar)
  • 10/16 (Day of Departure for St. Louis trip)
  • 10/30 (OBA Send-off)

For $30, they will get 2 slices on each of the (8) Thursday afternoons, or for $60, they can get 4 slices.  Choose from Pepperoni, Sausage, or Cheese.  We may have a very limited number of slices available for cash sale, but order ahead to guarantee your slices!  


Sponsor a Pizza for the Band on Parade Day (10/7/25) item
Sponsor a Pizza for the Band on Parade Day (10/7/25)
$10

Help feed the entire band on 10/7. They will have a tight schedule between the homecoming parade and evening practice, so pizza will be ordered for the entire band.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!