eventClosed

2025 Ticket Sales (Non-Refundable)

800 S Weber Rd

Deer Park, WA 99006, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Non-Refundable Ticket
$15
Ticket Delivery Options: Pick up at practices on Mondays and Wednesdays between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, have your contestant deliver them to you, or have tickets held at the door (must have ID that night). Please tell us which delivery option best meets your needs.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing