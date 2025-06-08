Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

About this event

2025 Tie & Tails Gala

11200 S Airport Dr

Columbia, MO 65201, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Individual seat at the Tie & Tails Gala. Includes appetizers and dinner.

Individual VIP Ticket & Cocktail Party
$150

Individual VIP seat at the Tie & Tails Gala. Includes appetizers, dinner, and admittance to the VIP Cocktail Party before the event at 6pm.

VIP Table & Cocktail Party (8 Guests)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Full VIP table at the Tie & Tails Gala for 8 guests. Includes appetizers, dinners, and admittance to the VIP Cocktail Party before the event at 6pm.

Jetway Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Company logo wrapped around the runway, promotion at the gala, recognition on our website & newsletters, social media posts, and logo on the program. VIP Table & Cocktail Party for 8 Guests with signage.

Gate Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Company logo at the main entrance and wrapped around the podium, promotion at the gala, recognition on our website & newsletters, social media posts, and logo on the program. VIP Tickets & Cocktail Party for 6 Guests with signage.

Taxi & Takeoff Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company logo wrapped around the cocktail bar and all signage, promotion at the gala, recognition on our website & newsletters, social media posts, and logo on the program. Tickets for 4 guests with signage.

In-Flight Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo wrapped around the speaker/DJ booth area, promotion at the gala, recognition on our website & newsletters, social media posts, and logo on the program. Tickets for 2 guests with signage.

Passport Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition on our website & newsletters, social media posts, and logo on the program. Tickets for 2 guests with signage.

