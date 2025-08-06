2025 To Live a Better Story Luncheon

We have one opportunity for Presenting Sponsor, which covers the cost of this fundraising event, plus a healhy donation towards our mission. You'll get up to two tables (for a total of 16 guests), your logo/name linked on our website, in our event email share and on our sponor board, as well as recognition at the event from the stage, your name/logo projected on screen, sponsor signage on tables, and included in our social media shares! Reserve a table for you and your guests by emailing us your guest list by Oct. 1st at [email protected], or opt for open seating.