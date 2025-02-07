2025 Together for Choice Conference Sponsorship

Acknowledgment from conference stage;
Ad or promotional flyer included in conference packets;
Five (5) conference attendees;
Logo on early conference promo materials;
Logo on reception signage;
Logo on conference signage;
Logo on conference website;
Vendor exhibit at the conference;
Mention in social media post.
Acknowledgment from conference stage;
Ad or promotional flyer included in conference packets;
Five (5) conference attendees;
Logo on early conference promo materials;
Logo on reception signage;
Logo on conference signage;
Logo on conference website;
Vendor exhibit at the conference;
Mention in social media post.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Logo on early conference promo materials;
Four (4) conference attendees;
Logo on conference signage;
Logo on conference website;
Vendor exhibit at the conference;
Mention in social media post.
Logo on early conference promo materials;
Four (4) conference attendees;
Logo on conference signage;
Logo on conference website;
Vendor exhibit at the conference;
Mention in social media post.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Three (3) conference attendees;
Logo on conference signage;
Logo on conference website;
Vendor exhibit at the conference;
Mention in social media post.
Three (3) conference attendees;
Logo on conference signage;
Logo on conference website;
Vendor exhibit at the conference;
Mention in social media post.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Two (2) conference attendees;
Logo on conference signage;
Vendor exhibit at the conference
Two (2) conference attendees;
Logo on conference signage;
Vendor exhibit at the conference
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!