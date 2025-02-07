2025 Together for Choice Conference Sponsorship

6300 N Ridge Ave

Chicago, IL 60660, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
Acknowledgment from conference stage; Ad or promotional flyer included in conference packets; Five (5) conference attendees; Logo on early conference promo materials; Logo on reception signage; Logo on conference signage; Logo on conference website; Vendor exhibit at the conference; Mention in social media post.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Logo on early conference promo materials; Four (4) conference attendees; Logo on conference signage; Logo on conference website; Vendor exhibit at the conference; Mention in social media post.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Three (3) conference attendees; Logo on conference signage; Logo on conference website; Vendor exhibit at the conference; Mention in social media post.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Two (2) conference attendees; Logo on conference signage; Vendor exhibit at the conference

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!