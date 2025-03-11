2025 Tomato Feastival Sponsorship

This presenting sponsorship includes:
- Company name/logo on all advertising
- Large logo on website event page and highlighted on RHSFA social media platforms
- Event Signage at Entrance (Sponsorship Booth Available)
- Logo prominently displayed on event maps provided to all patrons
- VIP Parking
- (10) Event Tickets; includes 10 drink tickets
- (10) Uniquely designed t-shirts featuring the Feastival's 20th Anniversary logo
Gold
$1,500
-Company name/logo on all advertising
-Logo on website event page and highlighted on RHSFA social media platforms
-Event Signage at Entrance
-VIP Parking(6) Event Tickets; includes 6 drink tickets(6) Uniquely designed t-shirts featuring the Feastival’s 20th Anniversary
Silver
$500
-Company name on advertising
-Name on website event page and highlighted on RHSFA social media platforms
-Event Signage at Entrance
-(4) Event Tickets; includes (4) drink tickets (4) Uniquely designed t-shirts featuring the Feastival’s 20th Anniversary
Bronze
$250
-Company name on advertising
-Name on website event page
-Event Signage at Entrance
-(2) Event Tickets; includes 2 drink tickets and (2) Uniquely designed t-shirts featuring the Feastival’s 20th Anniversary
