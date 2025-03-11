2025 Tomato Feastival Sponsorship

1600 Miccosukee Rd

Tallahassee, FL 32308, USA

Platinum
$2,500
This presenting sponsorship includes: - Company name/logo on all advertising - Large logo on website event page and highlighted on RHSFA social media platforms - Event Signage at Entrance (Sponsorship Booth Available) - Logo prominently displayed on event maps provided to all patrons - VIP Parking - (10) Event Tickets; includes 10 drink tickets - (10) Uniquely designed t-shirts featuring the Feastival's 20th Anniversary logo
Gold
$1,500
-Company name/logo on all advertising -Logo on website event page and highlighted on RHSFA social media platforms -Event Signage at Entrance -VIP Parking(6) Event Tickets; includes 6 drink tickets(6) Uniquely designed t-shirts featuring the Feastival’s 20th Anniversary
Silver
$500
-Company name on advertising -Name on website event page and highlighted on RHSFA social media platforms -Event Signage at Entrance -(4) Event Tickets; includes (4) drink tickets (4) Uniquely designed t-shirts featuring the Feastival’s 20th Anniversary
Bronze
$250
-Company name on advertising -Name on website event page -Event Signage at Entrance -(2) Event Tickets; includes 2 drink tickets and (2) Uniquely designed t-shirts featuring the Feastival’s 20th Anniversary
Friends of the Feastival
$100
-Name on website and (2) Event Tickets

