2025 Tonsler League Spring Flag Football Registration

1001 Preston Ave

Charlottesville, VA 22903, USA

Team Registration item
Team Registration
$600

rate.xLeft

Team Registration includes players' jerseys for up to 15 players and referee fees.
Additional Player
$40

rate.xLeft

Each team can add up to THREE additional players.
Free Agent
$25

rate.xLeft

Player will be assigned a team. Registration comes with player free and jersey.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing