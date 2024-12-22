The Tonsler League
2025 Tonsler League Spring Flag Football Registration
1001 Preston Ave
Charlottesville, VA 22903, USA
Team Registration
$600
rate.xLeft
Team Registration includes players' jerseys for up to 15 players and referee fees.
Team Registration includes players' jerseys for up to 15 players and referee fees.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Additional Player
$40
rate.xLeft
Each team can add up to THREE additional players.
Each team can add up to THREE additional players.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Free Agent
$25
rate.xLeft
Player will be assigned a team. Registration comes with player free and jersey.
Player will be assigned a team. Registration comes with player free and jersey.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout