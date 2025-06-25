2025 Top Golf Event

Support the Campo Verde High School Swim & Dive team!
Each ticket includes 2 hours of Top Golf, Beverages (sodas, lemonade, water), food for purchase and a lot of fun!
Don’t miss out—event close on August 26th.
Tickets are limited, so be sure to grab yours before they’re gone!
Have a group? Reserve a private bay for your family or friends for just $120.00 per bay. Each bay
accommodates up to 6 players. This is a great way to ensure your group has a dedicated space and
plenty of fun!
Can’t make it to the event, or golf isn’t your thing? No worries! Purchase a Virtual Ticket to show your
support for the Campo Verde High School Swim & Dive team. With a Virtual Ticket, 100% of the
proceeds go directly to the team, helping them reach their goals for the season.
Thank you for supporting CVHS Swim & Dive—Go Yotes!
