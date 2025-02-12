2025 TOSS FOR TUNES SPONSORSHIP

*Logo/Name on custom tournament boards that you get to keep following the event (with bags)
*Logo placement in event program
*Logo on 18x24 yard sign at the event
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
*Shoutout from the band
*Logo/Name on custom tournament boards that you get to keep following the event (with bags)
*Logo placement in event program
*Logo on 18x24 yard sign at the event
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
*Shoutout from the band
GOLD SPONSOR
$300
*Logo/Name on tournament boards alongside other businesses (Boards will be raffled off at event)
*Logo placement in event program
*Logo on 18x24 yard sign at the event
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
*Logo/Name on tournament boards alongside other businesses (Boards will be raffled off at event)
*Logo placement in event program
*Logo on 18x24 yard sign at the event
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
SILVER
$200
*Logo/Name on tournament boards alongside other businesses to be raffled off at event
*Logo/Name on 18x24 yard sign at the event
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
*Logo/Name on tournament boards alongside other businesses to be raffled off at event
*Logo/Name on 18x24 yard sign at the event
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
BRONZE
$100
*Logo/Name on 18x24 yard sign at the event
*Logo/Name on 18x24 yard sign at the event
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