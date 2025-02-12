TUNES Music Makers

Hosted by

TUNES Music Makers

About this event

2025 TOSS FOR TUNES SPONSORSHIP

Beaver Island

Michigan, USA

PLATINUM SPONSOR item
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$500
*Logo/Name on custom tournament boards that you get to keep following the event (with bags) *Logo placement in event program *Logo on 18x24 yard sign at the event *Recognition in social media & event announcements *Shoutout from the band
GOLD SPONSOR item
GOLD SPONSOR
$300
*Logo/Name on tournament boards alongside other businesses (Boards will be raffled off at event) *Logo placement in event program *Logo on 18x24 yard sign at the event *Recognition in social media & event announcements
SILVER item
SILVER
$200
*Logo/Name on tournament boards alongside other businesses to be raffled off at event *Logo/Name on 18x24 yard sign at the event *Recognition in social media & event announcements
BRONZE item
BRONZE
$100
*Logo/Name on 18x24 yard sign at the event

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