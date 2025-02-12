2025 TOSS FOR TUNES SPONSORSHIP

*Logo/Name on custom tournament boards that you get to keep following the event (with bags) *Logo placement in event program *Logo on 18x24 yard sign at the event *Recognition in social media & event announcements *Shoutout from the band

*Logo/Name on custom tournament boards that you get to keep following the event (with bags) *Logo placement in event program *Logo on 18x24 yard sign at the event *Recognition in social media & event announcements *Shoutout from the band

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