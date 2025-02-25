form_archived

2025 Totus Tuus - Queen of Apostles Parish Registration

Totus Tuus-1st-6th:July 14th-18th (5-day, M-F) 9a-2:30p
$75
Aims to inspire young people to long for holiness, develop a deep desire for conversion and personally renew their faith with a stronger prayer life. Fosters openness to the sacrifices and blessings of the various Christian vocations. (5-day) 9am-2:30pm *1st-6th only
Totus Tuus-7th-12th:July 13th-17th (5-day,Su-Th) 6:30p-8:80p
$25
Aims to inspire young people to long for holiness, develop a deep desire for conversion and personally renew their faith with a stronger prayer life. Fosters openness to the sacrifices and blessings of the various Christian vocations. *7th-12th only
Totus Tuus Before & After Care - 7/14-7/18
$150
1 time weekly before & after care fee - Totus Tuus Only *Before Care (7:30a-9a) & After Care (3p-5p)

