2025 Totus Tuus - Queen of Apostles Parish Registration

Aims to inspire young people to long for holiness, develop a deep desire for conversion and personally renew their faith with a stronger prayer life. Fosters openness to the sacrifices and blessings of the various Christian vocations.
(5-day) 9am-2:30pm
*1st-6th only
Aims to inspire young people to long for holiness, develop a deep desire for conversion and personally renew their faith with a stronger prayer life. Fosters openness to the sacrifices and blessings of the various Christian vocations.
*7th-12th only
Totus Tuus Before & After Care - 7/14-7/18
$150
1 time weekly before & after care fee - Totus Tuus Only
*Before Care (7:30a-9a) & After Care (3p-5p)
