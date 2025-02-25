2025 Totus Tuus - Queen of Apostles Parish Registration

Aims to inspire young people to long for holiness, develop a deep desire for conversion and personally renew their faith with a stronger prayer life. Fosters openness to the sacrifices and blessings of the various Christian vocations. (5-day) 9am-2:30pm *1st-6th only

Aims to inspire young people to long for holiness, develop a deep desire for conversion and personally renew their faith with a stronger prayer life. Fosters openness to the sacrifices and blessings of the various Christian vocations. (5-day) 9am-2:30pm *1st-6th only

seeMoreDetailsMobile