2025 Tournament Season

About this event
The fee is a distribution of following costs across 50 players whic have been signed up for playing the tournament games. 1.Ground fee - $ 5500 + 2.Umpire fee - $ 4600 + 3.NEYCL Fee - $ 900 + 4.Buffer expenses - $ 500 = Total $ 11500. Sponsorship - $ 1500. Net Cost - $ 10000. Per player fee based on 50 players = $ 200
Team fee charged by VPL admins - 850 per team. Per player fee - 850 / 11 + roundup = 80 $.
This is the fee to be paid by every player participating in VPL tournament against the cost of engaging the full time availability of coach during the tournament
Team registration charges = $1100;
Coach Expenses - Accomodation + Daily Fees + Food = $1350;
Team Refreshments - Ice + cookies + chips + water = $53;
Total = $2503
Per player Ticket Price = $2503 / 12 = $208.53 per player
Round Up for additional expenses adjustments = $210 Per player.
