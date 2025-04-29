UCL YOUTH

UCL YOUTH

2025 Tournament Season

NEYCL Tournament Player Fee
$200

The fee is a distribution of following costs across 50 players whic have been signed up for playing the tournament games. 1.Ground fee - $ 5500 + 2.Umpire fee - $ 4600 + 3.NEYCL Fee - $ 900 + 4.Buffer expenses - $ 500 = Total $ 11500. Sponsorship - $ 1500. Net Cost - $ 10000. Per player fee based on 50 players = $ 200

VPL Tournament Fee
$80

Team fee charged by VPL admins - 850 per team. Per player fee - 850 / 11 + roundup = 80 $.

VPL Tournament Coach Travel Fee
$70

This is the fee to be paid by every player participating in VPL tournament against the cost of engaging the full time availability of coach during the tournament

NJ U16 Labor Day Tournament
$210

Team registration charges = $1100;

Coach Expenses - Accomodation + Daily Fees + Food = $1350;

Team Refreshments - Ice + cookies + chips + water = $53;

Total = $2503


Per player Ticket Price = $2503 / 12 = $208.53 per player


Round Up for additional expenses adjustments = $210 Per player.



