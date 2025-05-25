2025 Tournament Sponsorship

Ledge St

Central Falls, RI 02863, USA

Friend - Raffle Sponsor
$150
At least two (2) social media mentions + shoutouts during Block Party SM logo on step and repeat (back drop) displayed during Block Party Recognition in our post-event email newsletter
Supporter - Youth Tournament Team Sponsor (June 21 & 28)
$300
Logo on youth team shirts At least three (3) social media mentions Shoutouts during youth tournament MD logo on step and repeat to be placed during youth tournament MD logo on tournament banner displayed during youth tournament Recognition in our pre- and post-event email newsletters
Visionary - Adult League Team Sponsor (July 19 - Aug 9)
$500
Logo on adult team shirts At least three (3) social media mentions Shoutouts during adult games + Block Party MD logo on tournament banner displayed during adult games + Block Party MD logo on step and repeat to be placed during Block Party Recognition in our pre- and post-event email newsletters
Champion - MVP Award Sponsor
$750
Naming rights to the MVP Awards ("The [Your Company] MVP Award") Opportunity to present MVP trophies to winners Visionary Level social media and shoutout perks Visionary Level banner and step and repeat perks Recognition in pre- and post-event email newsletters
Hall of Fame - Scholarship Sponsor
$1,000
Visionary Level social media and shoutout perks Visionary Level banner and step and repeat perks Shoutouts during each game, Block Party, and Honors Night Opportunity to serve on Scholarship Review Committee Recognition in pre- and post-event email newsletters
SOLD OUT Legend - Youth Presenting Sponsor
$3,000
Logo on all team shirts (youth) Visionary Level social media and shoutout perks LG logo on tournament banner displayed during (youth) games + Block Party LG logo on step and repeat to be placed during (youth) Block Party Opportunity to serve on Scholarship Review Committee 10x10 space for block party table Listed as official presenting sponsor of the Mundialito (Youth) Tournament Recognition in pre- and post-event email newsletters
Legend - Adult Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Logo on all team shirts (adult) Visionary Level social media and shoutout perks LG logo on tournament banner displayed during (adult) games + Block Party LG logo on step and repeat to be placed during (adult) Block Party Opportunity to serve on Scholarship Review Committee 10x10 space for block party table Listed as official presenting sponsor of the Mundialito (Adult) Tournament Recognition in pre- and post-event email newsletters
1st Place Prize Sponsor
$250
2nd Place Prize Sponsor
$200
3rd Place Prize Sponsor
$150
Banner
$150
