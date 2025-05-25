2025 Tournament Sponsorship

At least two (2) social media mentions + shoutouts during Block Party
SM logo on step and repeat (back drop) displayed during Block Party
Recognition in our post-event email newsletter
Supporter - Youth Tournament Team Sponsor (June 21 & 28)
$300
Logo on youth team shirts
At least three (3) social media mentions
Shoutouts during youth tournament
MD logo on step and repeat to be placed during youth tournament
MD logo on tournament banner displayed during youth tournament
Recognition in our pre- and post-event email newsletters
Visionary - Adult League Team Sponsor (July 19 - Aug 9)
$500
Logo on adult team shirts
At least three (3) social media mentions
Shoutouts during adult games + Block Party
MD logo on tournament banner displayed during adult games + Block Party
MD logo on step and repeat to be placed during Block Party
Recognition in our pre- and post-event email newsletters
Champion - MVP Award Sponsor
$750
Naming rights to the MVP Awards ("The [Your Company] MVP Award") Opportunity to present MVP trophies to winners
Visionary Level social media and shoutout perks
Visionary Level banner and step and repeat perks
Recognition in pre- and post-event email newsletters
Hall of Fame - Scholarship Sponsor
$1,000
Visionary Level social media and shoutout perks
Visionary Level banner and step and repeat perks
Shoutouts during each game, Block Party, and Honors Night
Opportunity to serve on Scholarship Review Committee
Recognition in pre- and post-event email newsletters
SOLD OUT Legend - Youth Presenting Sponsor
$3,000
Logo on all team shirts (youth)
Visionary Level social media and shoutout perks
LG logo on tournament banner displayed during (youth) games + Block Party
LG logo on step and repeat to be placed during (youth) Block Party
Opportunity to serve on Scholarship Review Committee
10x10 space for block party table
Listed as official presenting sponsor of the Mundialito (Youth) Tournament
Recognition in pre- and post-event email newsletters
Legend - Adult Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Logo on all team shirts (adult)
Visionary Level social media and shoutout perks
LG logo on tournament banner displayed during (adult) games + Block Party
LG logo on step and repeat to be placed during (adult) Block Party
Opportunity to serve on Scholarship Review Committee
10x10 space for block party table
Listed as official presenting sponsor of the Mundialito (Adult) Tournament
Recognition in pre- and post-event email newsletters
1st Place Prize Sponsor
$250
2nd Place Prize Sponsor
$200
3rd Place Prize Sponsor
$150
Banner
$150
Add a donation for Mundialito
$
