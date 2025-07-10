2026 Track Meets

Track and Field Camp
Free

No expiration

Athletes learn by doing with focus on sprinting, strength and conditioning, jumps, throws, and hurdles.

5 North Invitational
$15

No expiration

Per Athlete. Tracy

3/21 Oakland PAL
$15

No expiration

Merritt College. Per Athlete

4/4 Easter Eggstravaganza
$15

No expiration

Stockton. Per athlete

4/11 Central Valley Duel
$8

No expiration

Stockton. Per athlete.

4/18 Burning Batons
$15

No expiration

Stockton. Per athlete.

4/25 Lawrence Brice Invitational
$15

No expiration

Stockton. Per athlete.

5/9 Super Sub Bantam
$20

No expiration

8 and unders only. Stockton. Per athlete.

5/16-17 3M Invitational
$8

No expiration

per event. For example, if your athlete does 3 events select the tab 3 times.

5/23-24 Tom Moore Youth Classic
$8

No expiration

per event.For example, if your athlete does 3 events select the tab 3 times.

5/30-31 West Coast Classic
$6

No expiration

Meet in SoCal. Per event. For example, if your athlete does 3 events select the tab 3 times.

6/6-7 Norcal Youth Championships
$8

No expiration

per event. For example, if your athlete does 3 events select the tab 3 times.

6/10-13 AAU Region 22 Qualifier
$30

No expiration

National Qualifiers .Per athlete. AAU membership required.

6/20-21 Nike Outdoor Nationals
$60

No expiration

Middle School to High School. Must meet Standards. Per event. Oregon

6/26 West Coast Primary Nationals
$45

No expiration

8 and unders only. Per athlete. Meet in Reno, NV. AAU membership required.

6/25-28 AAU West Coast Nationals
$45

No expiration

Qualifiers for Junior Olympics. Per athlete. Reno, NV. AAU membership required.

USA Top 8 Qualifier
$10

No expiration

Per event. USA membership required. TOP 8 advance to TOP 5 meet.

USA Top 5 Qualifier
$13

No expiration

Per event. USA membership required. Qualify for this meet by advancing from the TOP 8.

AAU Multi Events Qualifier
$45

No expiration

Per Athlete. Reno, NV. AAU membership required. Triathlon (9-10), Pentathlon (11-14), Heptathon (15-18 girls), Decathon (15-18 males)

USA Multi Events Qualifier
$25

No expiration

Per Athlete. USA membership required. Triathlon (9-10) & Pentathlon (11-14)

USA Multi Events Qualifier
$50

No expiration

Per Athlete. USA membership required. Heptathlon (15-18 females) & Decathlon (15-18 males)

7/25-8/1 USA Junior Olympics
$15

No expiration

USA membership required. 12 and under athletes (3 events). Per event. Must qualify.

7/29-8/8 AAU Junior Olympics
$55

No expiration

Must qualify in Oakdale or Reno. Des Moines, IA. AAU membership required. Per athlete.

